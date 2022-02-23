Ante Sundaraniki: A sneak peek into Nani's character as an innocent Brahmin; Film releases on June 10
Natural Star Nani will turn 38 on 24 February. Sending advance birthday wishes to Nani, the makers of his upcoming film Ante Sundaraniki have unveiled a special video titled Ante Sundaraniki Barthhday Homam. Ante Sundaran will be out in theatres on 10 June this year.
The latest released video gives a sneak-peek into Nani’s character in Ante Sundaraniki. Going by the video, Nani is an innocent Brahmin who gets into trouble, thanks to his family. The actor entertains with his comic timing. It will be refreshing for the fans to see Nani in such a role.
Vivek Athreya has directed this rom-com under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie. The production for the venture has already been completed.
The film star Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Nadhiya, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Ante Sundaraniki will mark the maidan project for Nazriya Nazim in Telugu. Vivek Sagar has scored the music for the film, while Niketh Bommi has looked after the camera work. Raviteja Girijala is the editor for the project.
Nani has also teamed up with debutant director Srikanth Odela for Dasara. National Award-Winning star Keerthy Suresh will be playing the leading lady in the film financed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under his banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. The launch ceremony for the movie was held a few days back. Nani and Keerthy Suresh sounded the mahurat clap and Tirumala Kishore, Sudhakar Cherukuri, and Srikanth Odela handed over the film’s script to the team.
