Ante Sundaraniki: Nani shares a glimpse of Nazriya Nazim as Leela Thomas, a spirited photographer; WATCH

Nazriya Nazim will be catering to the Tollywood audience for the first time in her career with Nani-led Ante Sundaraniki. Sharing a fun BTS video from the shoot, the Natural star wrote on Instagram, "More fun on sets. Our Leela having a paid vacation @nazriyafahadh." The clip shows Nazriya Nazim having a gala time during the shoot of her forthcoming comedy-drama."

The actress will be seen playing Leela Thomas, a spirited photographer in her next. A couple of days back, the makers shared another BTS clip from Ante Sundaraniki. She was seen dubbing for her next in Telugu. Going by the dialogues in the video, Leela Thomas seems to be super fun.

Recently, Nazriya Nazim also dropped a picture with director Vivek Athreya on social media and heaped praises on the filmmaker. She said that she couldn't have asked for a better person for her first Telugu film.

Promoting the flick, the makers have released three tracks from Ante Sundaraniki, The Panchakattu, Entha Chithram, and Rango Ranga. These songs have been composed by music director Vivek Sagar.

Touted to be an out-and-out comedy, the movie will come to the theatres on 10 June this year. Along with the leads, the venture further star Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Nadhiya, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini, and Prudhvi Raj in ancillary roles. The project has been bankrolled by the prestigious production house, The Mythri Movie. This Telugu drama will also release in Tamil as Adade Sundara and Aha Sundara in Malayalam.

Nani will also entertain the movie buffs with a fresh avatar in Srikanth Odela's Dasara. The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will also star alongside Nani in the flick as the female lead. The actor will essay the role of a rural man Dharani in the movie. Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew will also be seen in an important role in the film.

