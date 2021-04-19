Ante Sundaraniki: Nazriya Nazim begins shoot of her Telugu debut opposite Nani; Says 'First is always special'

Moviegoers are super excited and are eagerly looking forward to witness this fresh pair of Nani and Nazriya on-screen.

Malayalam beauty Nazriya Nazim has teamed with Nani for her Telugu debut film titled, Ante Sundaraniki. Being directed by Vivek Athreya, the film is being backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Ante Sundaraniki shoot kickstarted earlier this month and finally, Nazriya Nazim has joined the team. The actress was spotted in Hyderabad yesterday with her husband and actor Fahadh Faasil. The actress also took to Instagram and shared a note as she begins the shoot. "Today I start shooting for my first Telugu film. First is always special. Ante Sundaraniki will be special."

The makers reshared Nazriya's post on Twitter and welcomed her on board. "Team #AnteSundaraniki welcomes you #NazriyaFahadh & yesss this movie will be special," the Tweet read. Ante Sundaraniki is Nani's 28th film of his career while Nazriya's Tollywood debut. Vivek Sagar is onboard for the film's music and cinematography will be by Niketh Bommi.

During Diwali 2020, Nazriya made an announcement about her Telugu debut. Sharing the news with his fans, Nazriya wrote, "Next :) So this one will be my first Telugu film guys. Super excited for this one with this amazing team! Circle this date and tune in!! Happy Diwali! (sic)."

Well, said to be a musical rom-com, moviegoers are super excited and are eagerly looking forward to witness this fresh Jodi on-screen.

