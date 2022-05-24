Ante Sundaraniki: Nazriya Nazim dubs for Leela Thomas in Telugu from Nani starrer; Watch fun BTS video

Nazriya Nazim, the Malayalam actress, mark her debut in Tollywood with the upcoming Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki, which stars Nani in the lead role. The actress is playing Leela Thomas in the film, a spirited photographer. The actress is dubbing in Telugu as well and the makers have shared a fun BTS of her renditing dialogues.

As the film is nearing to release, the makers have now shared a fun video of Nazriya dubbing in Telugu as Leela Thomas and it's pure entertainment. The actress' role seems to be super fun and has totally caught the attention of fans with her BTS video itself.

Nazriya Nazim took to her Instagram and shared a pic with director Vivek Athreya as she penned a heartfelt note. The actress heaped praises on the director and said that she couldn't have asked for a better person for her first Telugu movie.

The third single titled Rango Ranga from Nani starrer Ante Sundaraniki has been released. The song depicts the hilarious life of Nani's character Sundar. Music is scored by Vivek Sagar and is sung by NC Karunya.

Billed to be an out-and-out comedy, the venture will reach cinema halls on June 10. The film star Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Nadhiya, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj in pivotal roles. Directed by Vivek Athreya, this rom-com is bankrolled under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie. Ante Sundaraniki will have a simultaneous release in Tamil as Adade Sundara and as Aha Sundara in Malayalam.

