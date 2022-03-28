Ante Sundaraniki: Nazriya Nazim pens a heartfelt note as she wraps up dubbing for her Telugu debut film

Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim is all set to mark her debut in Tollywood with the upcoming Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki, which stars Nani in the lead role. The actress, who is playing Leela Thomas in the film as per the first look which was released recently, has now completed dubbing. She has penned a heartfelt note as she wrapped up dubbing for her first Telugu film.

Nazriya Nazim took to her Instagram and shared a pic with director Vivek Athreya as she penned a heartfelt note. The actress heaped praises on the director and said that she couldn't have asked for a better person for her first Telugu movie. The Mollywood beauty wrote, "Today I completed dubbing for my first Telugu film made by this beautiful human I am proud to call my first Telugu film director and a friend now …@vishnuvivGrandfather I couldn’t have asked for a better guide n eventually becoming the dearest friend throughout this journey …I loved working with u every single day…it has been a long journey over the last one year …n we have come a long way ….I’m so proud n happy n overwhelmed by the film we’ve all made together during this uncertain times ….I’m truly going to miss everything about this film now that it’s done …I’m truly going to miss being Leela Thomas ….Im truly going to miss being directed by u Vivek ! Until next time …Can’t wait for u guys to watch #antesundaraniki."

Check out Nazriya's post here:

While Nani plays the role of a Brahmin guy named KPVSSPR Sundara Prasad, Nazriya will be seen as a free-spirited photographer in the movie. On January 25, the team of Ante Sundaraniki wrapped up the entire shoot and moved to post-production work.

Jointly Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, Ante Sundaraniki also stars Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Nadhiya, and Rahul Ramakrishna playing pivotal roles. The score for the film has been composed by Vivek Sagar.

