Ante Sundaraniki poster: Did Nani just take a dig at films locking multiple release dates?

Nani and Nazriya Fahadh starrer Ante Sundaraniki locked multiple release dates from April to June. The makers shared a poster of Nani, locking two to three dates from a month including 22, 29 April, 6, 20, 29 May and 10, 3 June. From either of the dates, Ante Sundaraniki will hit the theatres to entertain the audiences.

Well, the poster has also raised curiosity if the makers and Nani took a dig at the films for blocking two release dates as they locked almost 8 dates. Sharing the poster on Twitter, the makers wrote in Telugu, which loosely translates, Any center, "If you block everything two two we should not do seven. Full Summer season blocked. Slowly we will decide."

Ante Sundaraniki is a romantic comedy entertainer. The makers shared a glimpse video recently and introduced Nani's character as KPVSSPR Sundara Prasad in the film. Nazriya Nazim is the leading lady and will be making her Tollywood debut with Ante Sundaraniki. Director Vivek Athreya, who bagged success with films like Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura, is directing the film.

Vivek Sagar is composing the music and is produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Ante recently wrapped up the shoot a week ago and are waiting for the grand theatrical release.

Also Read: Ravi Teja starrer Rama Rao Duty LOCKED two release dates; Deets Inside