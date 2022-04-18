Ante Sundaraniki teaser to arrive on April 20; Nani to front the interfaith marriage tale

The Natural Star Nani always treats his fans with a variety of roles. He will be playing an upright Brahmin in his next, Ante Sundaraniki. Written and helmed by Vivek Athreya, the makers have announced that the teaser of this entertainer will arrive on April 20.

The announcement poster shows the lead pair, Sundar (Nani) and Leela Thomas (Nazriya Nazim) posing in wedding attire. These two are dressed in both desi and western ensembles. Adding to the charm, these two look charming as they are all smiles. This is a tale of interfaith marriage as Sundar is a Brahmin and Leela is a Christian. The film will be out as Adade Sundara in Tamil, while Aha Sundara is the title for the Malayalam version of the movie.

Check out the post below:

Backed by the production house of Mythri Movie Makers, Vivek Sagar has provided the background score and songs for Ante Sundaraniki. Nazriya Nazim will make her Telugu debut with the project and the film cast will also include Nadia, Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles, among others.



Billed to be an out-and-out comedy, the venture will reach cinema halls on June 10. Niketh Bommi has looked after the camera work of the film, while Raviteja Girijala has edited the movie. Fans of the natural star Nani are eagerly looking forward to this laughter ride. Nani will also be working with first-time director Srikanth Odela in the action drama, Dasara.

