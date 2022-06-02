Ante Sundaraniki Trailer OUT: Nani and Nazriya Nazim perfectly prove that opposites attract each other

Nani and Nazriya Nazim play lovers from two opposite words in the trailer of their next Ante Sundaraniki.

Updated on Jun 02, 2022
Ante Sundaraniki Trailer OUT
Ante Sundaraniki Trailer OUT: Nani and Nazriya Nazim perfectly prove that opposites attract each other
Nani and Nazriya Nazim will be seen as lovers from two totally different words in their next, Ante Sundaraniki. As the romantic drama gears up to release tomorrow on 3 June, the makers have the much-awaited trailer of the film. 

Check out the trailer below:

