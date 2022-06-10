Ante Sundaraniki Twitter Review: Nani impresses with his act, Nazriya Nazim makes an impactful Telugu debut

Nani's romantic comedy film Ante Sundaraniki released today and is performing well at the box office. Yet again, Nani impressed the audiences with his natural acting and comedy timing. With high expectations, the film opened up with overwhelming responses. As many watched FDFS, netizens shared their views on the Internet.

Nani and Nazriya Nazim's portrayal of Sundar and Leela Thomas, respectively, added sparkle to the atypical love story and their chemistry is unmissable too. Nani also left fans in theatres in laughter with his comedy and performance as a brahmin guy, who lives in an orthodox family. Vivek Sagar hit the right chord among audiences with his out to the world music and background score.

Ante Sundaraniki has been directed by Vivek Athreya under the prestigious production house Mythri Movie Makers. Along with the leads, the film also has Nadhiya, Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Suhas in important roles, along with others.

The cinematography for the flick has been done by Niketh Bommireddy and the background score and songs have been provided by Vivek Sagar. The tracks from the drama, Ante Sundaraniki promo song, The Panchakattu, Entha Chithram and Rango Ranga have received a lot of love from the music buffs.

In the meantime, Adade Sundara is the name of the Tamil version of the movie, while Aha Sundara is the title for the Malayalam version of the movie.

