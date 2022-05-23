Ante Sundaraniki's Rango Ranga song out: Nani's third single is a fun track, depicts hilarious life of Sundar

The third single titled Rango Ranga from Nani starrer Ante Sundaraniki has been released. The song depicts the hilarious life of Nani's character Sundar. Music is scored by Vivek Sagar and is sung by NC Karunya. Sanapati Bharadwaj Patrudu penned lyrics for the song. The latter half of the song sees the visuals of fun banter on the sets.

After Panchakattu and Entha Chitram which both became blockbusters, the makers came up with a lyrical video of the third single Rango Rango. Rango Ranga is an amusing and atypical number that depicts the irony of life. Things won’t happen as we wish all the time and the same implies to Sundar as well.

Watch the lyrical song here:

While Nani plays the role of a Brahmin guy named KPVSSPR Sundara Prasad, Nazriya will be seen as a free-spirited photographer in the movie.Vivek Athreya has directed this rom-com under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie. The film star Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Nadhiya, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Ante Sundaraniki will mark the maidan project for Nazriya Nazim in Telugu. Niketh Bommi has cranked the lens for Ante Sundaraniki and Raviteja Girijala has done the editing.

Adade Sundara is the title of the Tamil version, while Aha Sundara is the title for the Malayalam version of the movie releasing simultaneously in three languages on June 10th.

Meanwhile, Nani’s other ventures include Srikanth Odela's action drama, Dasara. He has been paired opposite National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh for this upcoming flick. The star will be seen in a rugged avatar as Dharani in the movie.

