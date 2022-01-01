Ante Sundariniki: Nani welcomes everyone in 'Sundar's world' & fills ears with Sanskrit words

The first video of Nani as Sundar from his upcoming film Ante Sundaraniki is out. The actor welcomes the audience into his world as KPVSSPR Sundara Prasad and fills ears with Sanskrit words. Going by the video, it will touch on the aspects of traditional comedy. Yet again, Nani promises a new concept movie and fans are excited about it.

The videos show Nani wearing a panja, shirt and holding a suitcase in his hands. The makers titled the video as the zeroth look of Sundar and is already trending on Twitter. Chants Pravara, Nani reveals his name as Kasthuri Poorna Venkata Sesha Sai Pawana Rama Sundara Prasad, while Haritasya is his gotra.

Nazriya Fahadh, wife of Fahadh Faasil is roped in as the leading lady and will be making her Tollywood debut with Ante Sundaraniki. Director Vivek Athreya, who bagged success with films like Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura, is directing the film.

Touted to be a romantic and comedy entertainer, the movie will go on the floor next year. Ante Sundaraniki is produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. According to the video, the film will release in theaters in Summer 2022.