Antecedent teaser of Laththi: Vishal plays a cop on a mission in A Vinodkumar's directorial

After finishing up with the shoot, the makers of Vishal's upcoming cop drama Laththi have now commenced proving movie buffs with the previews from the action entertainer. Before the movie reaches the theatres on 15th September this year, the team has dropped the Antecedent teaser for the flick. The clip starts with a compilation of several prominent cop roles in the South industry over the years, followed by the grand entry of Vishal, a daredevil constable, who does not know how to back down from a fight.

He is amidst a scuffle and manages to strike back at the miscreants with a bang. From the clip, Laththi looks like a perfect masala entertainer. In order to deliver these high-octane stuns in the movie, Vishal suffered major injuries on the sets not just once, but twice. Nevertheless, he made a speedy recovery both times and continued work on the flick. This glimpse has kickstarted the promotional journey of the film.

Besides the action sequences, Laththi will also be heavy on VFX. Peter Hein has choreographed these power-packed scenes for the drama. Earlier the flick was locked in for release on 12th August this year, although this Tamil film got pushed because of the protagonist's repeated accidents.

A Vinodkumar has helmed Laththi and the film marks his first directorial project. Backed by Ramana and Nandaa under the production house Rana Productions, the movie's cast has Sunaina as the leading lady opposite Vishal. While Pon Parthiban has provided the capturing story for this drama, Sam CS has rendered the tunes for the film. M Balasubramaniam is the cinematographer for the movie.