Anthology film Ankahi Kahaniya based on three unconventional tales of love to release on September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya, an Netflix anthology film based on three unheard and untold tales of love that will make take everyone through winding paths of longing and love. The anthology will also make you wonder what is true love.

The anthology film Ankahi Kahaniya features star-studded cast with a set of versatile actors, namely Abhishek Banarjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale. Produced by RSVP Movies, the film is directed by three acclaimed directors, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, known for her intriguing stories and captivating narratives, returns with a tale of love that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. Talking about the film she said, "With every story I want to challenge myself as a storyteller and create varied emotional connections between the viewers and the characters that will last in their minds for a while. I hope with this story I can captivate the imagination of movie lovers with questions of untold and unanswered emotions every human goes through. I am very glad that our story will reach the world with Netflix's belief and impact.”

She further also said, “This is a story of the city in the 1980s and young love in the world of single-screen theatres. When you’re young and caged in Mumbai, looking for love’s a sweet escape. And what’s better than finding it at the movies, however fleetingly?

This one’s especially close to my heart. And I’m really excited for everyone to watch it!” said renowned filmmaker, Abhishek Chaubey

Speaking about the genre and storytelling filmmaker Saket Chaudhary said, “Love stories have always been one of my favourite genres. It is a pleasure to be a part of Ankahi Kahaniya's thriving story theme. It was great working alongside a talented set of directors and collaborating with Netflix for this anthology.”

