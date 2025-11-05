Antony Varghese Pepe X Keerthy Suresh movie officially titled Thottam, teaser OUT

Antony Varghese Pepe and Keerthy Suresh are all set to share the screen for the first time. The makers have officially announced the film's title as Thottam - The Demesne, along with a title reveal teaser.

Pepe X Keerthy Suresh project is officially titled Thottam

Taking to her social media handle, Keerthy Suresh shared the teaser herself. Announcing the film, the Sarkar actress wrote, “Beyond orders. Beyond borders. Unveiling the Untamed Land. THOTTAM, The Demesne.”

While the title has been revealed, the makers have yet to confirm when the shoot will commence.

Watch the title announcement here:

The teaser features an intense, animated glimpse of Antony Varghese Pepe and Keerthy Suresh. With the movie expected to be a complete action entertainer, the word “Demesne” itself refers to land or territory under one's direct control.

The upcoming actioner is directed by Rishi Sivakumar, who previously helmed the Kunchacko Boban-starrer comedy-drama Valliyum Thetti Pulliyum Thetti.

The makers have also roped in Animal and Spirit music composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar. Cinematography is handled by George C. Williams, while Chaman Chakko from Lokah serves as the editor.

Recently, the team shared a video featuring Pepe and Keerthy signing the official contract, officially kickstarting the project.

Interestingly, this will mark Keerthy's next Malayalam film after Vaashi (2022), directed by Vishnu G. Raghav. The courtroom drama featured Tovino Thomas as the co-lead.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Varghese Pepe’s work front

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the Telugu-language film Uppu Kappurambu. The comedy-drama, directed by Ani IV Sasi, follows the story of a young woman who unexpectedly becomes the head of her village, which faces an unusual dilemma when its cemetery runs out of burial space.

Apart from Keerthy, the film starred Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, Talluri Rameswari, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Raviteja Nannimala, Vishnu Oi, Duvvasi Mohan, and several others in key roles. The movie was released directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, Keerthy also has upcoming projects such as Revolver Rita and Kannivedi lined up for release.

Meanwhile, Antony Varghese Pepe is next set to appear in the lead role in Kattalan, a large-scale venture set against the backdrop of a jungle. The actor also has the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer I’m Game in his lineup of releases.

