Antony Varghese to tie the knot with fiancee Anisha on August 8; See viral PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Malayalam actor Antony Varghese rose to fame with impeccable performance in his debit film Angamaly Diaries and well-acclaimed movie Jallukattu. The actor is all over the news currently as he is all set to tie the knot with his fiancee Anisha Paulose in August. As the wedding preparations began, the pre-wedding festivities like Haldi has commenced and photos of them are going viral on social media platforms.

Recently, Antony Varghese got engaged to Anisha in a low-key ceremony, which took place in Angamali, Kerala. The engagement was attended by close friends and family members adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. Now, photos and videos of Antony with his fiancee are going viral from the Haldi ceremony. He can be seen wearing a white Kurti and dhoti, while to be bride Anisha wore a green and yellow lehenga. In the videos surfaced on social media, the couple can be seen dancing to popular songs with their friends and family.

Actor @AntonyVarghese_ #AntonyVarghese is getting married to #AnishaPaulose on August 8 at Angamaly. He shot to fame with the super hit #AngamalyDiaries and #Jallikkattu.. Check out the pics from the Haldi function pic.twitter.com/tPkg8MAO7O — sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) August 4, 2021

According to reports, Antony Varghese and Anisha Paulose are childhood friends and they have been seeing each other for quite a while. Antony’s fiancée is a nurse by profession. Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases across Kerala, their families will follow necessary safety protocols.

Antony Varghese's Jallikettu with Lijo Jose Pellissery was nominated as one of India's Oscar entries under the Feature film category. The actor's performance in the movie was critically acclaimed and is marked as one of the finest performances to date. For next, he has films like Aanaparambile World Cup and Ajagajantharam in the pipeline.