Anubhavinchu Raja Movie Review: A banal entertainer made worse by weak execution

Title: Anubhavinchu Raja

Cast: Raj Tarun, Naren, Ajay and others

Director: Sreenu Gavireddy

Run-Time: 130 minutes

Rating: 2/5

'Anubhavinchu Raja' is not just any other term in Telugu. It has long become the best way of describing someone's hedonistic lifestyle in everyday language. The film under review has a roster of time-tested elements going for it: There is a coming-of-age character, there is a cockfight, there are violent men and their bruised egos, there is a fight for dominance in the village, there are altruistic men, there are themes such as divided loyalties and betrayal. None of these ingredients are fleshed out even half-decently. What we instead get to watch is defunct treatment.

Raju aka Bangaram (Raj Tarun) undergoes a transformation after his dying elder asks him to make memories in life instead of hankering after money-making. In a snap, our hero turns into a pleasure-seeking beast who flirts with the young girls in his village. He goes on ego trips and challenges a maniacal character in a potentially mercurial cockfight. Raju's life turns upside down when he goes too far in his pursuit of happiness.

An atrocious romantic-comedy track has the male lead accidentally bumping into Shruti (Kashish Khan), his colleague, at every conceivable place in the city. After he spends just Rs 450, she falls in love with him (thereby making every Tinder creature morbidly jealous). But then, the hero has a bigger task cut out. He has to laugh at the frustrated techies (who are caricatures as they are in most Telugu films) in a stretch that suggests that security guards are having more fun than software engineers (just as farmers doing backbreaking drudgery are happier than urbanites, if Telugu filmmakers are to be believed).

If the scenes that play out in the backdrop of the city are asinine, the village scenes are made to a template. Raj Tarun's character deploys words like 'Punju' and 'Petta' as if he has the swag of a 1990s mass hero. In showing his happy-go-lucky attitude, the director gives flamboyance a miss. The frames reek of staleness, especially the thankfully short-lived track between Raj Tarun and Ariyana Glory.

The drama around the village president elections is steeped in outdated binaries. The treatment is basic, while the dialogues are functional. The bad guys hardly look dangerous enough; Adarsh Balakrishna and Temper Vamsi are bland. Aadukulam Naren is effective despite the listless writing. Ajay is routine, while comedian Sudarshan barely draws laughs.

The film needed a zany hero, not a stock character. The comedy had to be self-deprecating, not indulgent. The film has a track where supari killers live as sleeper cells. In the hands of a good writer, we would have sympathized with the otherwise happy-go-lucky hero who has to confront them head-on. Since Raj Tarun's character never looks vulnerable and the actor is no action hero, we just don't buy into the story even for a minute.