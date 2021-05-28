Anukoni Athidhi: Here's what audience has to say about Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi starrer
Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi have acted together in the Malayalam film Athiran. The film directed by Vivek released in 2019 and critically, it received an immense response. The film psychological thriller's Telugu dubbed version titled Anukoni Athidhi has released today on a few OTT platforms. The makers had initially planned a theatrical release but had to postpone for some or other reasons. The film is out and the Telugu audience is super excited for Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi starrer.
One of the Twitter users wrote, "Mind-bending pshycho thriller Simple line with thrilling screenplay Excellent performances of #FahadhFaasil & @Sai_Pallavi92." Anukoni Athidi also features Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Renji Panicker in the key roles. Athiran features original songs composed by debutant P. S. Jayhari and a music score by Ghibran. The story is set in a psychiatric asylum. It was reported to be inspired by the 2014 movie Stonehearst Asylum.
Check out what audience has to say about Anukoni Athidhi:
#AnukoniAthidhi Review :
Mind-bending pshycho thriller
Simple line with thrilling screenplay
Excellent performances of #FahadhFaasil &@Sai_Pallavi92
Fantastic film.. Must watch#VivekThomas #OTTRelease @ahavideoIN
#AnukoniAthidhiReview #Saipllavi pic.twitter.com/NiCcSdXBdX
— OTTRelease (@ott_release) May 28, 2021
Last 15mins worth hyped Fahad fasil Acting in climax #AnukoniAthidhi
— Dhfm Tweets (@MB_4005) May 28, 2021
#AnukoniAthidhi OMG such an outstanding thriller and @Sai_Pallavi92 gaaru asal merante nto mak chupinchna movie acting lo me tarvate evaraina just and asusual #FahadhFaasil nailed it along with Sai Pallavi gaaru...!!
A must watch on #Aha @ahavideoIN #AnukoniAthidhiOnAha pic.twitter.com/PjMmp8askn
— Anvesh Nag_Kanna (@anvesh_nag) May 28, 2021
#AnukoniAthidhi Is Mind Blowing Thriller In Recent Days.
Excellent Performances by #FahadhFaasil Sir and @Sai_Pallavi92 Mam.
Unexpected Climax Twist Revealed by @prakashraaj Sir. Worth Film To Watch.
Streaming on @ahavideoIN pic.twitter.com/xu0eJruvVq
— (@PRAVIKIRAN18) May 28, 2021
Very Slow & Boring
Predictable
Shutter Island Freemake #AnukoniAthidhi pic.twitter.com/XAvTSG60AP
— ఉరుముల దొర (@Me_ThunderGod) May 28, 2021
#AnukoniAthidhi Excellent twist and the way movie narrated it shaped up pretty neat and different 3.5/5
— . (@salaamsalaar) May 28, 2021
Show time : Anukoni athidhi
Shutter island feels pic.twitter.com/CuLoNSx9wM
— vinayS (@NizamPoradu) May 28, 2021
@ahavideoIN @Sai_Pallavi92 #saipallavi #AnukoniAthidhi #AhavideoIN #fahadfassil pic.twitter.com/3NeA7Evw6W
— Review By @karthik (@KarthikChiluku1) May 28, 2021
Telugu film producer Annamreddy Krishna Kumar who has backed the Telugu version of the film passed away a few days ago. He took his last breathe on May 26 due to cardiac arrest.
Director Surender Reddy had penned a heartfelt condolence note to Krishna Kumar's family. He wrote, "It's really disheartening to learn of Producer Kumar garu's demise. A very positive person and a well-wisher of mine. You will be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the family."