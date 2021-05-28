Anukoni Athidhi: Here's what audience has to say about Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi starrer

Athiran's Telugu dubbed version titled Anukoni Athidhi is out and the audience is super excited for this Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi starrer.

Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi have acted together in the Malayalam film Athiran. The film directed by Vivek released in 2019 and critically, it received an immense response. The film psychological thriller's Telugu dubbed version titled Anukoni Athidhi has released today on a few OTT platforms. The makers had initially planned a theatrical release but had to postpone for some or other reasons. The film is out and the Telugu audience is super excited for Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi starrer.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Mind-bending pshycho thriller Simple line with thrilling screenplay Excellent performances of #FahadhFaasil & @Sai_Pallavi92." Anukoni Athidi also features Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Renji Panicker in the key roles. Athiran features original songs composed by debutant P. S. Jayhari and a music score by Ghibran. The story is set in a psychiatric asylum. It was reported to be inspired by the 2014 movie Stonehearst Asylum.

Check out what audience has to say about Anukoni Athidhi:

Also Read: Producer Annamreddy Krishna Kumar passes away two days before his film Anukoni Athidhi's release

Telugu film producer Annamreddy Krishna Kumar who has backed the Telugu version of the film passed away a few days ago. He took his last breathe on May 26 due to cardiac arrest.

Director Surender Reddy had penned a heartfelt condolence note to Krishna Kumar's family. He wrote, "It's really disheartening to learn of Producer Kumar garu's demise. A very positive person and a well-wisher of mine. You will be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×