Anumol is enraged after receiving perverted messages on Instagram; Says she would take it legally

Mollywood actor Anumol stated that she would take matters legally if people don't stop sending photos of private parts to her on Instagram.

Taking to her social media space, Mollywood actor Anumol shared warned men who keep sending her perverted message on Instagram. She also claimed that she has been getting such messages for a while now and that she would take the matter legally if it continues further. Stating that she was tired of blocking such accounts, she also stated that such pictures don’t result any emotion other than disgust. She mentioned that she keeps getting videos from one person in particular, from different accounts.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote, “To all the guys sending me photographs of your private parts. STOP! I'm tired of blocking. Also, this one guy keeps sending me the video of his ***** from different accounts as if it's God's greatest gift. Next time, I'll report you to the Cyber Crime cell. Also, for all the douche bags sending women such pervert images, know this. It certainly doesn't result in any other emotion than DISGUST.”

On the work front, Anumol, was last seen in the multi-starrer Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte. She will be next seen in Thamara. She has been roped in to play the lead role in a Bengali movie, Obhimani Jol directed by National Award-winning director Josh Joshy Joseph. It is expected that the film will be released as soon as the lockdown is lifted. While many are continuing to report on the issue of online abuses, there has been no decrease in the number of such cases.

