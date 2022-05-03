Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor share reviews on SS Rajamouli’s RRR: 'What an amazingly entertaining movie'

SS Rajamouli, the maverick director, has created records with his recently released film RRR. The film features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn & others. Ever since the movie’s release, fans on various public platforms are going gaga over the film's grandeur and performances. On Monday, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher went to the theatre to watch RRR. And now the stars have penned their review on the film.

Taking to his social media handle, Anupam Kher wrote, “Watched @ssrajamouli’s #RRR. What an amazingly entertaining movie. High on content, performances, songs, dances and action sequences! Both @AlwaysRamCharan & @tarak9999 #JrNTR are ELECTRIFYING. Loved the climax. Congratulations to whole team and @jayantilalgada ji! Jai Ho!” Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor also penned, “Saw #RRR, one of the most entertaining & phenomenal films of recent times. Truly a treat for all senses! World class cinema! @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @tarak9999 @DVVMovies @RRRMovie @jayantilalgada @PenMovies @RRRMovie”

Take a look:

Earlier on Monday, Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Went to the theatre after many many years with my dearest friend @anilskapoor to watch @ssrajamouli #RRR. This hilarious conversation is before the film. Have fun & Enjoy.” Anil added several emoticons along with the hashtags--friends, joy of cinema.

To note, RRR is a fictional story inspired by 2 legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran played supporting roles.

