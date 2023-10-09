Anupam Kher lauds Ravi Teja as original Rowdy Rathore; says Tiger Nageswara Rao will end 'differences'

The excitement surrounding the release of Tiger Nageswara Rao, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's highly anticipated pan-India movie. The cast of the film, which also includes Bollywood icon Anupam Kher.

During the recent promotional trip to Mumbai, Anupam Kher, who co-stars with Ravi Teja, shared some interesting facts about the Telugu star Ravi Teja.

Anupam Kher's praise Ravi Teja

Anupam Kher, who is co-starring with Ravi Teja in the upcoming film, had some surprising insights to share during the promotional tour in Mumbai. He referred to Ravi Teja as the original Rowdy Rathore, shedding light on his pivotal roles in two blockbuster films that eventually made their way to Bollywood.

Anupam Kher emphasised how important it is to acknowledge Ravi Teja as the original actor in movies like Rowdy Rathore and Kick. He went on to say,"It is very important for the Hindi audience to know that Ravi Teja is the original actor who played the lead in the Telugu version of Rowdy Rathore, not just that, he also played the lead in the original version of Kick." He further added, "Now, with the film releasing in Hindi, we can end these differences."

Ravi Teja's Signature Charm in Tiger Nageswara Rao

As he prepares for his upcoming release, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Ravi Teja displays his typical charisma and range on the big screen once more. When discussing the film, Ravi Teja shared, "One thing is real (life) characters and the characterisation of the hero. All the real-life characters."

Interestingly, Ravi Teja hinted at the prospect of pursuing further possibilities in Bollywood if Tiger Nageswara Rao is received well by the audiences. He humbly stated, "I can't say much, let's see what happens after this. If you all like this film then call me."

Ravi Teja's upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao is garnering a lot of anticipation as an action-thriller directed by Vamsee about an infamous robber from the 1970s. The film stars renowned performers such as Anupam Kher, Jisshu Sengupta, and Renu Desai, as well as Nupur Sanon as the lead actress.

The thrilling trailer for the highly anticipated Pan-Indian film Tiger Nageswara Rao, featuring Ravi Teja in the eponymous role, was just released. This film, produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, is expected to be released on October 20th. The teaser, which has an ensemble cast and experienced technicians, promises a thrilling cinematic experience that will leave fans eagerly awaiting its release.

