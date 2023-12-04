Anupam Kher says 'am a bit jealous' after watching Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham teaser

Anupam Kher is one of the most experienced and versatile actors in the country. He has been in more than 200 films, ranging across various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and English.

The actor recently took to his social media to share his views about the teaser of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s highly anticipated film with Blessy, Aadujeevitham. Anupam Kher heaped praise on the teaser, and congratulated the team on his X. He also revealed that he is slightly jealous for not being a part of this project.

Anupam Kher calls Blessy one of the finest directors

In his post, the Ghost actor fondly recalled working with Blessy in the 2011 romantic drama film Pranayam, which also featured Mohanlal and Jaya Prada. He added that the filmmaker was one of the finest directors in the country, after watching the teaser of his upcoming film.

More about Pranayam

Pranayam is a 2011 romantic drama film which is written and directed by Blessy. The film features an ensemble cast including Anoop Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Niveda Thomas, and more apart from Mohanlal, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher.

The film revolves around three aged characters, played by the three protagonists, who share a history that is not known to the people surrounding them. The film was bankrolled by Fragrant Nature Film Creations, while the music for the film was composed by M Jayachandran. The film received highly positive reviews upon release and did fairly well at the box office as well.

More about Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life, has been in the pipeline for more than five years now and is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Malayalam films of all time. The film is based on Benyamin’s novel of the same name, which itself is based on a true story.

The story revolves around Najeeb Muhammed, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is an immigrant laborer and is forced into slavery in Saudi Arabia.

The film features Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and many more in crucial roles. Aadujeevitham began its production in 2018, and the team was even stuck in the deserts of Jordan at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film also required Prithviraj to undergo severe body transformations, which started at 98 kgs and reduced to 67 over time. The changes in his body were so severe that the actor even fainted once while filming a scene.

The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman, while Sunil KS and KU Mohanan have cranked the camera for the film. Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty has taken care of the sound design and veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad has taken care of the editing. The film is all set to release on April 10, next year.

