Anupam Kher says Sushant Singh Rajput's family deserves to know what happened & the case must be solved

Anupam Kher goes on to add that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case must reach a logical conclusion and his family deserves to know what happened to the late actor.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a video on his Twitter account about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor wrote in his tweet, "Sushant’s family & fans deserves to know the truth. So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring, that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth. Folded hands #JusticeforSushant" The actor says that at this point of time, it doesn't matter who stands on whose side.

The actor Anupam Kher also adds that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case must reach a logical conclusion and his family deserves to know what happened to the actor. Anupam Kher also states that not talking about the late actor's case would be like turning a blind eye towards the current situation. The Bollywood actor who has also done foreign projects goes on to say that he did not speak about the late actor's case, but it has gone through its share of ups and downs.

Check out the tweet

Sushant’s family & fans deserves to know the truth. So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring, that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth.#JusticeforSushant pic.twitter.com/leL6ItKFuu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2020

The Bollywood actor Anupam Kher feels that the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's death case should be resolved as it the duty of those investigating the case to find out the truth. The actor says that the people should know what really happened to the late actor.

