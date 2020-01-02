Anupama Gowda’s solo trip to Vietnam will give you major travel goals; See PHOTOS

Actor Anupama Gowda, who will be next seen in The Fallen, took to Instagram and shared pictures from her solo trip to Vietnam.

Sandalwood star Anupama Gowda took to Instagram and shared photos from her vacation in Vietnam. Her fans expressed how delighted they were to see the actor having a good time. Sharing the photos from the trip, Anupama captioned them stating that it was her first ever solo trip. She also mentioned that she has found now friends there and that new year celebrations would be with them.

Anupama Gowda captioned the photos, "MY FIRST SOLO. The idea of travelling solo sounded scary to me however I decided to embrace it! I knew I wanted to go to Vietnam so I booked the flights, stay and planned everything on my own. So here I am in Hanoi, walking around, exploring this beautiful place, and hey I made new friends also (gonna celebrate new year with them), along with that like a good girl updating my friends about everything bcoz I wanna tell them everything and of course they’re worried about me.”

Gowda quit as an anchor of the popular Kannada reality show, Majaa Bharatha. While her sudden disappearing came as a shocker, she cleared the air stating that she had to quit the show, as it affected her acting career. The show was taken over by Niranjan Deshpande. Currently, she is acting in the film, The Fallen.

