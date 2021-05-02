  1. Home
Anupama Parameswaran apologises to Pawan Kalyan fans after being trolled on Twitter; Here's why

Pawan Kalyan fans were quick to notice that Anupama addressed their favourite star with his name on Twitter. She was trolled for the same in the comments of her post.
Anupama Parameswaran, who is known for her debut role as Mary George in the Malayalam film Premam, has hit the headlines yet again. The actress is in the news for making a mistake while reviewing Pawan Kalyan's latest film Vakeel Saab. After watching the film, Anupama took to Twitter and wrote, "Watched #vakeelsaabonprime last night on @primeVideoIN. Must say, powerful performances backed by a strong message! @PawanKalyan breaks barriers and makes the story stand out with the 3 leading ladies #nivetha #ananya #anjali @prakashraaj sir,film is incomplete without you." 

Pawan Kalyan fans were quick to notice that Anupama addressed their favourite star with his name. She was trolled for the same in the comments of her post. The power star actor's fans got offended when Anupama addressed Prakash Raj as 'Sir' and not Pawan Kalyan. However, she quickly realized her mistake and replied, "So sorry guys... just now I realised @PawanKalyan gaaaru “ with all respect and love." 

Comments like "No issues darling" and "it is ok" were dropped by a lot of Twitter users on Anupama's apology tweet. One of the Twitter users wrote, "I don’t think this is needed Ms. @anupamahere..! Your original message has that respect in your appreciation. If anyone commented on it ... that’s their ignorance." 

Take a look:

Anupama Parameswaran is also known for roles as a lead actress in Telugu films such as Sathamanam Bhavati (2017) and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017) and in Tamil film Kodi (2016). She recently hit the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. However, it turned out to be a 'mere rumour'. 

