Anupama Parameswaran Birthday: Actor Nikhil says wishing my Nandini from 18 Pages; Samantha calls her sunshine

South sensation Anupama Parameswaran has turned 26 today. Her 18 Pages co-star Nikhil Siddharth wished the actress with a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a poster from their upcoming film, he wrote, “A Very Happy Birthday… May God Bless you with Loads and Loads of Happiness and Awesomeness this year Heroine garu”. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also wished the actress on her special day.18 Pages released in theatres today and has opened to mixed reviews. However, the final verdict on the film’s fate will be sealed over time.

The romantic comedy has been helmed by Palnati Surya Pratap and written by Sukumar. This is Palnati Surya Pratap’s third film as a director after Current and Kumari 21F. Produced by GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings, 18 Pages stars Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran as leads . The duo has come together on-screen for the first time. Gopi Sundar has scored the background music for the film and A. Vasanth has done the cinematography. The technical crew of the film also comprises of the editor Navin Nooli.

Check out the post below:

Apart from 18 Pages, Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran will also share screen space in Chandoo Mondeti’s Karthikeya 2. Touted to be a mystery thriller, the film has been jointly backed by People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and Venkatadri Talkies. While Swati will be seen as the leading lady in the film, Anupama Parameswaran, Rao Ramesh, and Anupam Kher will essay pivotal roles. As the name suggests, Karthikeya 2 is the second film in the Karthikeya franchise. The original film released in October 2014.