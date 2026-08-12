Anupama Parameswaran breaks silence on her narcissistic 2-year relationship: ‘Imagine having Anniyan in your life'

Trigger Warning: This article addresses sensitive topics, including abuse, which some readers may find distressing. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

Anupama Parameswaran has been making headlines for quite some time amid rumors that her breakup had gone viral online. Now, the actress has opened up about being in a narcissistic relationship for two years.

Anupama Parameswaran spills about her narcissistic relationship

Speaking with host Dhanya Varma, Anupama Parameswaran opened up about her relationship, what she had gone through over the past few months, and how she is feeling now.

The actress said, “There are 2 sets of people. One set said, 'Oh, she is healing.’ Which is great, that I am finally healing and finding peace in life. Obviously, the other side says random stuff. That post did not come overnight. There was so much behind that post. There are two years of pain, physical and emotional destruction, behind that one post. I did not want to post some random picture. I wanted to post something when I was ready, when I had actually healed. There was a journey of a girl who identified something really big about herself and life, and who took her time to heal and voice something so important.”

She added, “I have gone through narcissistic abuse for two years. A funny kind of explanation for this would be: imagine having Anniyan in your life. One day, he’s Remo, like you would feel, ‘How lucky am I to have this person in my life? Is this even reality?’ It’s like a dream. The next day, you would see Anniyan. It would be so brutal, and the next day, that person would come back, apologizing, begging, and pleading with you. Promising you that they will never repeat this, crying like a baby, and then love-bombing; this goes on and on.” (Partly translated from Malayalam.)

While Anupama has detailed her troubled relationship, the actress has refrained from revealing any names. She also added that she lost a lot of weight and, instead of blooming, she started to shrink.

For those unaware, Anupama Parameswaran recently posted online, expressing that she was moving toward a journey of self-healing.

In early 2025, rumors surfaced that Dhruv Vikram and Anupama were dating while they were filming Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan. However, neither of them confirmed the reports.

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