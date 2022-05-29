Anupama Parameswaran celebrates her debut movie Premam completing 7 years with some nostalgic PHOTOS

The coming of age romantic drama, Premam won numerous hearts as it reached cinema halls on 29 May 2015. Commemorating 7 years of her debut movie, Anupama Parameswaran shared an emotional post on Instagram. She posted some pictures from the romantic drama and wrote, "7yearsofpremam".

Written and directed by Alphonse Puthren, the flick starred Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi in the main roles. The project featured Madonna Sebastian, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar, Ananth Nag, Siju Wilson, and others in secondary roles. Bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed for Anwar Rasheed Entertainment, the venture had 18 debutant actors. Rajesh Murugesan composed the music for the film and Anend C. Chandran was responsible for the cinematography. Apart from doing tremendous business at the box office, Premam also won many accolades.

The movie follows the life of George and his buddies from their teens to adulthood. While his first love turns out to be highly unsuccessful, Malar, a college lecturer, reinstates his faith in the emotion. His romantic journey takes him through many stages, hence helping him find his life purpose.

Anupama Parameswaran will next be seen alongside Nikhil in the romantic drama, 18 Pages. The flick was scheduled to release on 18 February this year but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fresh release date for the movie is yet to be announced.

Backed by Bunny Vaas, under the banners of GA 2 Pictures and Sukumar has penned the script for 18 Pages. The music of the movie has been scored by composer Gopi Sunder.

Anupama Parameswaran will further share the screen with Nikhil in Karthikeya 2. The mystery thriller has been helmed by Chandoo Mondeti. The sequel to the 2014 flick also has Swathi Reddy, Rao Ramesh, and Tanikella Bharani in pivotal roles.

