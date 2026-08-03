Anupama Parameswaran clarifies about 'transition' post amid Dhruv Vikram breakup rumors: 'What do you know about me?'

Actor Anupama Parameswaran and her Bison Kaalamaadan co-star Dhruv Vikram recently gained momentum after she shared an online post about healing and self-discovery. However, Anupama has now firmly dismissed speculation that the post hinted at a breakup, clarifying that it had nothing to do with her personal relationship.

Anupama Parameswaran reacts to her breakup speculation

Speaking at the teaser launch of her upcoming film Crazy Kalyanam, Anupama Parameswaran addressed the rumors. According to Cinema Express, she said, “It’s my social media account. I decide what to post. I was not venting out. I was just talking about the transition of a woman. And I feel proud that I did that. What do you know about me? What do you know about my life? So, it’s okay. It is our Instagram, and we post whatever we like.”

After remaining inactive on Instagram since February, Anupama recently returned with a video of herself enjoying nature and spending time by the beach. She captioned the post as, "Sometimes, you have to let go of the dead ends to finally find your peace. And today, peace found me. From today, I choose my voice. I choose my life.No more permissions.No more fear. Just me, finding my way back to myself and falling in love with the life I almost forgot was mine."

She continued, And there’s something I’ve wanted to say for a very long time. Something I wasn’t allowed to say for far too long. I love you all. Thank you for standing by me, believing in me, and filling my life with so much love. If I haven’t said it enough before, please know that I have always felt it. Thank you, Universe, for leading me back to myself. Here’s to healing. Here’s to freedom. Here’s to choosing myself. And here’s to a life that is finally, completely, unapologetically my own."

Dating rumors With Dhruv Vikram

Speculation surrounding Anupama and Dhruv Vikram's relationship first surfaced in 2025 during the shoot of Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan. Earlier this year, Dhruv wished her on stage for her birthday, while Anupama affectionately referred to him as her "2 AM call." Later, Dhruv shared a selfie with Anupama from another event in Mumbai, which she reposted on her Instagram stories with a heart emoji, further fueling dating speculation.

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