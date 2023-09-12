Anupama Parameswaran dazzles with sensational dance moves to Ora Kannala song; WATCH

Anupama Parameswaran, the charismatic Tollywood actress and the beloved face of Shantamanam Bhavati, yet again takes social media by storm with her latest mesmerizing dance video to Ora Kannala. Renowned for her effervescent online persona, Anupama delights in sharing precious snapshots of her life and treasured memories with her ardent Instagram fanbase.

Anupama’s latest viral post garnered a whopping number of likes

Recently, Anupama Parameswaran pleasantly surprised her admirers with this exquisite dance video. The post has already garnered more than 900000 likes. The clip showcases Anupama's graceful dance, perfectly synchronized to the enchanting melodies of one of her cherished tunes, Ora Kannala. Draped in a resplendent teal blue saree, she radiates both beauty and sophistication.

Adding a caption to her post, the Premam actress straightforwardly expressed, "Coz I loved the song" Her irresistible enthusiasm and captivating dance moves have swiftly captured the spotlight, leaving her fans and the online community spellbound and eagerly anticipating more of her enchanting posts and updates.

With a substantial social media fan base, she has amassed a whopping 14 million Instagram followers to date. All this happened due to her consistent posts and updates that keeps winning the heart of her fans. Without fail, she shares stunning photos every day, inciting fervor and excitement among her dedicated admirers.

What’s going on in Anupama’s professional life

Throughout her journey in the film industry, Anupama has graced several successful movies like Premam, Rowdy Boys, 18 Pages, and more. The actress adorned with captivating curls is currently immersed in a roster of exciting projects. She will be seen in Tillu Square opposite Sriram Reddy Polasane, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, directed by Mallik Ram under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. It will be a sequel to the film DJ Tillu released in 2022.

Apart from this Parameswaran will also be seen in Siren alongside the PS1and 2 actor Jayam Ravi and in JSK: Truth Shall Always Prevail alongside National Award-winning actor Suresh Gopi, Divya Pillai, and Shruti Ramachandran. Her enchanting charisma and unwavering confidence have carved out a distinctive niche for her in showbiz. With a slew of mighty projects lined up, it's indisputable that this actress has firmly cemented her presence in the industry and is poised to endure for years to come.

