Anupama Parameswaran gets nostalgic as she shares a cheerful selfie with Premam co star Sai Pallavi

Anupama Parameswaran has shared a super cute selfie with Sai Pallavi as she goes trip down memory lane. The stunner recollected her fond memory with Sai Pallavi from their film Premam. Anupama Parameswaran sent lots of love and called herself the biggest fan of Sai Pallavi. Captioning the photo on Instagram, Anupama wrote, "Does anyone remember Mary and Malar...@saipallavi.senthamarai loved you then , love you forever.. A fan for sure." Sai Pallavi dropped a lovely comment and the photo has taken social media by storm. The Fidaa actress replied, "Love you too."

Premam released 5 years ago in 2015 and is said to be one of the most loved romantic films in the Malayalam industry. Sai Pallavi played the role of a teacher as Malar in the film while Anupama was seen as Mary. Directed by Alphonse Puthren, the film stars Nivin Pauly in the male lead role. The music of the film was a huge hit. Even today, the soundtrack is a major hit among the moviegoers. Premam was later remade in Telugu in 2016 and released with the same name.

Anupama Parameswaran is known for films like Premam, Sathamanam Bhavati, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi and Hello Guru Prema Kosame.

Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, has won hearts of the audience with movies like Maari 2, Fidaa, NGK among others. She will be seen next opposite Naga Chaitanya in their upcoming film, Love Story.

