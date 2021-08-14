Anupama Parameswaran gives Onam fashion cues as she dolls up in a traditional saree; PIC

Anupama Parameswaran is one of the most gorgeous actresses of the South. The actress never fails to amaze the audience with her oh so glam looks and radiant smile. The Premam actress’ beautiful smile is radiant enough to shine in the crowd and recently the diva has posted a couple of pictures of herself in the six yards of grace.

Anupama took to her Instagram handle and shared a few photos of herself decked up in traditional attire. Sporting a green pattu saree, statement earrings and necklace with minimal makeup and a bright smile, Anupama looked like a true beauty. The actress is giving out major fashion cues for the big Onam festival, which around the corner. Sharing the photos, Anupama wrote, "Saree tales never fails."

The actress is quite active on social media and never misses a day to post beautiful pictures by making her Instafam go all frenzy. These latest photos in traditional attire are also going viral on social media.

On the work front, Anupama Parameswaran is currently filming for the movie 18 Pages alongside Nikhil Siddhartha. This movie is written by Sukumar and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. This romantic comedy is co-produced by GA2 Pictures, a division of Geetha Arts and Sukumar Writings. Aside from 18 Pages, Anupama is set to star in the movie Rowdy Boys opposite the debutant actor Ashish, which is directed by Harsha Kanuganti and produced by Dil Raju.