Anupama Parameswaran goes down the memory lane & shares a major throwback photo as 'The Premam Girl'

2015's Malayalam movie Premam was one of the biggest hits of that year. Directed by Alphonse Puthren, the film features Nivin Pauly as the male lead with three actresses- Anupama Parameswaran, Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian. The film managed to win many awards and also changed the life of many actors. Anupama Parameswaran, who played the role of Mary George in the film takes a trip down memory lane as she shares a major throwback photo from the sets.

Anupama Parameswaran shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, "2014 !!! The Premam Girl." Sai Pallavi and Anupama became good friends while filming for the film and they shared a special bond and it continues till date. Earlier, Anupama had posted a photo with Sai Pallavi as she recalled their best memory. “Does anyone remember Mary and Malar. Sai Pallavi loved you then, love you forever... A fan for sure," she captioned the photo.

Take a look:

Anupama Parameswaran is super active on social media and keeps treating fans with stunning photos of herself. She has earned an immense fan following on social media and as we speak, she has 9.6 million followers on Instagram. She never misses a day to post beautiful pictures and make her fans go all frenzy.

On the professional front, Anupama Parameswaran is currently filming for the movie 18 Pages alongside Nikhil Siddhartha. This movie is written by Sukumar and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. She also has Telugu films- Kartikeya 2, and Rowdy Boys.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni says 'you are so good for soul' as she pens a heartfelt note for The Family Man director Raj