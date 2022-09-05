Anupama Parameswaran joins the cast of Keerthy Suresh and Jayam Ravi starrer 'Siren'

National-Award Wining actress Keerthy Suresh and Jayam Ravi's upcoming project Siren with first-time director Antony Bhaghyaraj was announced a few weeks ago. The film was launched with a motion poster featuring Jayaram Ravi's silhouette against the backdrop of rain. Now, the latest buzz surrounding the movie is that Anupama Parameswaran has joined the cast of this flick. Sharing the news, the makers penned on Twitter, "The pretty & talented actress @anupamahere On board for @actor_jayamravi's #Siren."

They further unveiled a video, where we can see the Karthikeya 2 star on the sets of the film, lighting a lamp. She looked stunning in a saree and open hair. Touted to be a thriller, the filming of the movie is likely to start with a muhurat pooja soon. The shooting is expected to take place in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Keerthy Suresh will be donning the khaki for the second time after the 2022 release, Saani Kaayidham. Renowned music composer GV Prakash Kumar will be rendering the score for Siren, and Dhilip Subbarayan is on board the team as the stunt choreographer.

Meanwhile, Anupama Parameswaran was last seen along with Nikhil Siddhartha in Karthikeya 2. The movie shows the journey of finding the truth of Lord Krishna. It follows the trajectory of Dr. Karthikeya Kumaraswamy, who goes to Dwarka and gets caught up in the murder case of an archeological researcher. The unfortunate incident inspires him to explore the mysteries of Dwaraka. The flick also stars Anupam Kher as Dhanvanthri, Srinivasa Reddy as Sadananda, Harsha Chemudu as Suleman, and Adithya Menon as Santanu, apart from others.