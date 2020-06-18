Anupama Parameswaran opens up on being devastated and depressed on the loss of her two little buddies
Anupama Parameswaran recently lost her two pet dogs and the actress is totally devastated. The South beauty, who is super active on social media, revealed how she is coping with the loss. She also shared that this kept her away from social media for days. Anupama has three canine buddies - Whiskey, Rum and Toddy and she recently lost two of them. Anupama Parameswaran took to social media and also shared a message about how it is important to care of the pets.
Tried every single day since June 8th to make this video... was devastated and depressed... the pain was unbearable... and that exactly is the reason why I wanted to make this video... could not rescue my boys... but what happened to us shouldn’t happen to anyone else... we have only whiskey left now... he is better now..but glad atleast he is with us... Swipe To know more about “parvovirus” And “no” the Virus don’t affect human beings... Take care of your canine buddies.. this can affect vaccinated dogs too ... both rum and toddy were
On the work front, the actress will be seen next in her upcoming film Paluke Bangaramayera. Helmed by Sri Harsha of Husharu fame, the upcoming film is said to be a romantic family entertainer.
Anupama Parameswaran is known for films like Premam, Sathamanam Bhavati, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi and Hello Guru Prema Kosame.