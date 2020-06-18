Anupama Parameswaran opens up on being devastated and depressed on the loss of her two little buddies

Anupama Parameswaran recently took to social media and shared a message about how it is important to care of the pets as she lost two pet dogs.

Anupama Parameswaran recently lost her two pet dogs and the actress is totally devastated. The South beauty, who is super active on social media, revealed how she is coping with the loss. She also shared that this kept her away from social media for days. Anupama has three canine buddies - Whiskey, Rum and Toddy and she recently lost two of them. Anupama Parameswaran took to social media and also shared a message about how it is important to care of the pets.

On the work front, the actress will be seen next in her upcoming film Paluke Bangaramayera. Helmed by Sri Harsha of Husharu fame, the upcoming film is said to be a romantic family entertainer.

Anupama Parameswaran is known for films like Premam, Sathamanam Bhavati, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi and Hello Guru Prema Kosame.

Credits :Instagram

