  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anupama Parameswaran opens up on being devastated and depressed on the loss of her two little buddies

Anupama Parameswaran recently took to social media and shared a message about how it is important to care of the pets as she lost two pet dogs.
2751 reads Mumbai
Anupama Parameswaran opens up on being devastated and depressed on the loss of her two little buddiesAnupama Parameswaran opens up on being devastated and depressed on the loss of her two little buddies
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Anupama Parameswaran recently lost her two pet dogs and the actress is totally devastated. The South beauty, who is super active on social media, revealed how she is coping with the loss. She also shared that this kept her away from social media for days. Anupama has three canine buddies - Whiskey, Rum and Toddy and she recently lost two of them. Anupama Parameswaran took to social media and also shared a message about how it is important to care of the pets. 

Sharing a video of her expressing her pain over the loss of her two cute buddies, Anupama wrote, "Tried every single day since June 8th to make this video... was devastated and depressed... the pain was unbearable... and that exactly is the reason why I wanted to make this video... could not rescue my boys... but what happened to us shouldn’t happen to anyone else... we have only whiskey left now... he is better now..but glad atleast he is with us... Swipe To know more about “parvovirus” And “no” the Virus don’t affect human beings... Take care of your canine buddies.. this can affect vaccinated dogs too ... both rum and toddy were (sic)."

Also Read: Anupama Parameswaran's Facebook account gets HACKED; Actress SLAMS morphed editors for her altered photos 

On the work front, the actress will be seen next in her upcoming film Paluke Bangaramayera. Helmed by Sri Harsha of Husharu fame, the upcoming film is said to be a romantic family entertainer. 

Anupama Parameswaran is known for films like Premam, Sathamanam Bhavati, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi and Hello Guru Prema Kosame. 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement