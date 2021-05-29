Anupama Parameswaran posts a PIC of her brother Akshay attempting to carry her; Pokes fun at ‘his face’

South star Anupama Parameswaran took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her posing with her brother Akshay. Take a look.

As one of the most beloved actresses in the South Indian film industry, Anupama Parameswaran has gained recognition for her stellar on screen presence for her debut role as Mary George in the Malayalam film Premam. The popular movie also starred Sai Pallavi who essayed the role of Malar. The actress is very active on her social media handle where she updates her fans with her day to day life. The star’s Insta handle is filled with her breathtaking pictures.

Now, Anupama took to the photo and video sharing platform to share a cute post that also features her brother Akshay Parameswaran. In the photo, we can see the sibling duo goofing around and spending quality time with one another. Akshay can be seen attempting to carry his sister and making funny faces. Meanwhile, the actress also poked fun at him for his expressions in the caption of the post. His face Hehehehe @akshayeparameswaran,” she penned and added a few laughing emoticons. Fans were in awe of the two and left heartwarming comments. One user wrote, “Awhh... Soo cute!!”

On the occasion of Brother’s day, Anupama had shared another photo along with Akshay. She also wished him in a comical way by writing, “Happy brother’s day monkey fellow.”

Take a look:

Yesterday, Anupama had shared a gorgeous picture of her in which she was seen flaunting a wet hair look. The picture showed her long and beautiful curls as she posed under good lighting. Sharing the post, the star wrote, “Ahoy !!!”

Credits :Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

