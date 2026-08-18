Anupama Parameswaran recalls crying at Paradha event due to ex-boyfriend: ‘Was constantly pretending I’m okay’

Actor Anupama Parameswaran recently opened up about an emotionally difficult phase in her personal life, revealing that she had been pretending to be okay for nearly two years while dealing with a relationship that left her deeply hurt. The actor made the revelation during a conversation with Dhyan Varma, recalling an incident that unfolded while she was promoting her Telugu film Paradha in 2025.

Anupama Parameswaran opens up about a painful chapter

Without naming the person involved, Anupama alleged that her boyfriend had insulted her shortly before a promotional appearance. Recalling the impact it had on her, she said, “Imagine your own boyfriend shaming you before you go onto a stage. For two years of my life, I’ve been constantly pretending that I’m okay. The person you are talking to right now is the same person I am everywhere. I don’t wear a mask and walk out of the home. For the last two years, I’ve been pretending to be okay. And once I did not.”

Anupama recalls breaking down at Paradha event

The actor then revisited the moment she broke down during a Paradha interaction. “I was sitting wearing a red chudidar at a promotional event for Paradha. I started crying when a journalist asked me a question. I’m not someone who cries on stage, no matter how difficult the situation is.”

Speaking about what led to her emotional breakdown, Anupama said, “It’s because I was told the most awful things a woman can hear. A person who was supposed to protect me was destroying me.” She also recalled being criticized for becoming emotional at the event. “People mocked me for that. It had nothing to do with Paradha. It was about what I was going through in my real life.”

What happened at the Paradha event?

In August 2025, Anupama appeared at a promotional event for Paradha alongside director Praveen Kandregula. During the interaction, she became emotional and began crying, prompting her team to offer tissues and water. When questioned about her reaction, she attributed it to the challenges of making and promoting a female-led film before regaining her composure and continuing with the event.

It has been widely speculated that Anupama’s comments refer to actor Dhruv Vikram, though she has not identified him. The two worked together in Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan, while dating rumors surfaced in early 2025. After Anupama returned online in July following a break, her breakup speculations resurfaced.

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