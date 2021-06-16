Anupama Parameswaran shares a glimpse of her fun day, spending quality time with mother in THIS adorable PHOTO

South beauty Anupama Parameswaran took to her Instagram handle to share the cutest picture with her mother. Check out the details.

Anupama Parameswaran is one of the most well known actresses in the South Indian film industry. The young diva gained recognition for her amazing acting skills with her debut role as Mary George in the popular Malayalam movie Premam. Apart from impressing everyone with her incredible work in films, she has also kept her fans updated on her social media platforms, where she regularly posts glamorous photos of herself. Today, the star gave another glimpse of her fun day and this time it features a special person.

Anupama took to her Instagram handle to post of picture of herself next to her mother. In the photo, we can see the actress casting a wide smile as she rests her head next to her mom. On the other hand, her mom can be seen adorably making a goofy face. The mother daughter duo can be seen enjoying themselves as they spent quality time with one another. The picture is truly beautiful and would definitely leave anyone in awe of the two. Along with the photo, Anupama also added a cute sticker to summarize their emotions.

Take a look:

Last month, the actress had shared a cute post with her brother Akshay Parameswaran. We could see the sibling duo making funny faces in the picture as the latter attempted to carry his sister. In the caption of the post, Anupama jokingly poked fun at him for his hilarious facial expressions. “His face Hehehehe @akshayeparameswaran,” she wrote and added a few laughing emoticons.

Also Read| Anupama Parameswaran posts a PIC of her brother Akshay attempting to carry her; Pokes fun at ‘his face’

Credits :Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Share your comment ×