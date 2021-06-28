Anupama Parameswaran shares photos as she gets vaccinated against COVID 19; Asks fans an hilarious question

Anupama Parameswaran is the latest to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The actress shares pictures on Instagram and also urges fans to take the vaccine.

The Coronavirus pandemic and the after-effects seem to have taken a huge toll on the people. However, with the onset of vaccination drives and lockdown restrictions nationwide, the surge seems to take a backstep at the moment. Celebrities and public personalities are sharing pictures of themselves getting vaccinated to encourage others to do the same as it is the safest option to control the Coronavirus.

Anupama Parameswaran is the latest celebrity who got vaccinated against Covid 19. The actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures as she took the vaccination. Clad in a pink dress, Anupama matched her face mask with it and looked beautiful. Sharing the pictures, Kartikeya actress wrote, "Jabbed #vaccinationdone #takethejab. And tell me what does the second picture tell you ”

Anupama's question about the second picture is getting a hilarious response from the fans. Take a look:

Also Read: Brochevarevarura clocks 2 years: Nivetha Thomas reminisces memories,and shares VIDEO

On the work front, Anupama Parameswaran who was last seen opposite Bellamkonda Srinivas in Rakshasudu (2020) is gearing up for a new film with Nikhil Siddharth titled 18 Pages. The shoot was halted due to the second wave and the shooting has been resumed Gopi Sundar is scoring the music. The film is jointly produced by GA2 Pictures, a division of Geetha Arts and Sukumar Writings. Palnati Surya Pratap, a screenwriter/director, a protege of Sukumar is directing 18 Pages.

Credits :Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Share your comment ×