Anupama Parameswaran's Facebook account gets HACKED; Actress SLAMS morphed editors for her altered photos

In the past, there have been numerous hacking cases where the social media accounts of famous stars were hacked. South actress Anupama Parameswaran is the latest victim as her Facebook account is hacked.
Hacking is a serious crime and when celebrities are the target of it, its even worse. In the past, there have been numerous hacking cases where the social media accounts of famous stars were hacked. South actress Anupama Parameswaran is the latest victim as her Facebook account got hacked recently and morphed photos were uploaded on social media. The South Indian actress took to social media and informed her fans about her FB account hacked. 

Before her Facebook account was deleted for security reasons, the actress shared the morphed pics and wrote, "A sincere request to all pls don't spread any morphed pics Pouting faceit's really hurting!!she is a girl yaar, the morphed editors how can u do all these thingsImpdon't have any common sensePouting face shitty this is... and its absolutely fake !!Don't repeat." The 24-year-old actress took it to the social media platform to inform her fans about the same and is waiting for cybercrime officials to look into the matter.

Anupama debuted with Premam alongside Nivin Pauly, which was a commercial success. The  Telugu and Malayalam actress is known for films like Sathamanam Bhavati, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi and Hello Guru Prema Kosame. 

Meanwhile, she will be seen next in her upcoming film Paluke Bangaramayera. Helmed by Sri Harsha of Husharu fame, the upcoming film is said to be a romantic family entertainer. 

