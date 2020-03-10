Anurag Kashyap to play Villian in Jayam Ravi’s Bhoomi? Find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Bollywood biggie Anurag Kashyap, who was seen playing the role of the main antagonist in Imaikka Nodigal, will reportedly be seen playing the villain in Jayam Ravi starrer Bhoomi.

Bollywood’s ace director Anurag Kashyap, who played a ruthless villain in Nayanthara starrer Imaikka Nodigal, is all set to make a comeback as a baddie in Jayam Ravi’s next film, Bhoomi, according to a report in Behindwoods. Directed by Lakshman, the film marks the third collaboration of Jayam Ravi and the director. The actor-director duo has already given two hit movies namely Bogan and Romeo Juliet. Bhoomi will be Jayam Ravi’s 25th film and it is expected that he will continue the success streak with this film.

Produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar under her banner Home Movie Makers, Bhoomi has music by D Imman. So far, the makers have revealed two posters and a teaser. In the teaser, it can be understood that the film will have a lot to do with agriculture and farming. It can also be expected that the film will talk about industrial wastes and how they ruin agricultural lands. In the colourful posters, Ravi and the film’s lead lady Nidhhi Agerwal can be seen sharing a killer chemistry. One cannot help but notice that the pair looks fresh and the vibrant shades make the poster look attractive.

The film’s release date was also revealed by the makers. Bhoomi will hit the big screens on May 1, 2020 as a summer treat to the fans. Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi also has the biggie Ponniyin Selvan, in which he will be seen as Raja Raja Chola. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film also has Karthi and Vikram in lead roles. Ravi will also be seen in a yet to be named film by Endrendrum Punnagai fame Ahmed, tentatively titled Jana Gana Mana.

Credits :Behindwoods

