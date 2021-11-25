Anurag Kashyap praises Raj Shetty for 'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana'

The team of recently released Kannada movie 'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana' is on cloud nine after the movie's director and actor Raj Shetty got a call from leading Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap lauding the film.

Shetty explained that Kashyap called him up and showered praises on the movie after watching it. He said the movie is brilliantly made and amazing and Kashyap was surprised to know that the film was shot in just 32 days.

"Anurag was surprised to know that I have written, directed and acted in the lead role. He has invited me to Mumbai to talk about my movie making process," Shetty said. Meanwhile, the film has become a huge hit among audiences and created a lot of buzz in the industry for its making.

The movie is based on a Yakshagana (traditional art form of coastal Karnataka) play depicting an ego clash between the gods Shiva and Hari.

The trailer had garnered 2.5 million views in just four days and created a buzz before the release. Actor Rishab Shetty is also seen in a parallel lead role. The movie is presented by Paramvah Studios.

Also Read: Rakshit Shetty announces collaboration, to present Raj B Shetty's Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana