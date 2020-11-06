Anushka Shetty's Birthday Surprise: Fans share common display picture of the Baahubali queen on social media

Anushka Shetty will celebrate her birthday tomorrow and it is expected that her next film will be announced tomorrow.

Ahead of the birthday of Baahubali queen Anushka Shetty, social media is filled with photo of the star and the common display picture is all over the internet. In the photo, Anushka can be seen smiling a blissful smile while standing in front of the sun, while her prominent characters from films like Baahubali, Baagamathi, Nishabdham can be seen lined up. Sharing the display picture, fans are sending her wishes on social media ahead of her birthday.

On the work front, Anushka Shetty was last seen in Nishabdham, which had a direct release on OTT platform on Gandhi Jayanti. Recently, it was rumoured that Anushka will be the leading lady in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s next project, which will have R Madhavan in a pivotal role. It was rumoured that the film will be a sequel to Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya. She confirmed recently that she is not playing any roles in Prabhas’ upcoming film Adi Purush with Om Raut.

Also Read: David Warner celebrates IPL win by dancing for Allu Arjun’s song Butta Bomma; WATCH video

See the CDP here:

It was also reported recently that Anushka Shetty is set to join hands with Vijay Deverakonda as the leading lady for his next film. It is to be noted that Vijay Deverakonda recently announced that his next film will be directed by Sukumar. While Anushka had confirmed during a recent event that she has signed as the leading lady for some Telugu films, she did not reveal any more details. It is expected that Anushka’s next film will be announced in the coming days.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×