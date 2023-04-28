Anushka Sharma to Rashmika Mandanna, stars wish bright for Samantha's special day

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest stars in South India and has a dedicated fan following as a pan-Indian star. The actress turns 36 years old today and her fans and industry colleagues are chipping in with their birthday wishes. The common DP for her birthday celebrations was launched by "Sita Ramam" fame Mrunal Thakur yesterday on her social media accounts. She has been getting birthday wishes on her special day from contemporaries like Anushka Sharma, Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Parvathy Thiruvothu among others. The actress has been sharing these stories on her Instagram account, thanking her co-stars and colleagues for the warm wishes.

Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Sharma, and Keerthy Suresh wish Samantha on her birthday

Samantha has been getting lots of love from the industry ever since today morning on her special day. Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram story to write, “Happy Birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl…Loads and loads of love and big hugs. Keep the smile on always.” Samantha also had another heartfelt note from Parvathy Thiruvothu, who wrote in her story, “Wake Up. Be Wonderful. Repeat. Said @samantharuthprabhuoffl once and I say ‘aye! Aye! Fellow warrior! Happy Birthday Dearest Sam.” Samantha has also been sharing the stories shared by her contemporaries like Keerthy Suresh, and Anushka Sharma along with director Nag Ashwin who also posted a picture from the shooting set of “Mahanathi”, where they worked together.

Upcoming Films

Samantha was last seen in the underperforming “Shaakuntalam” which was also one of the biggest films in her career to date. She has wrapped up the shooting of her latest Telugu film “Kushi”, which will see her paired opposite Vijay Devarkonda in the lead. The film is said to be a sprawling romantic drama, featuring a love story between an army man and a woman from the Kashmir valley. Kushi is being directed by Shiva Nirvana with a musical score by Hesham Abdul Wahab. She will also be seen in the Indian edition of the Russo Brothers Amazon series “Citadel”, where she will be seen in a pivotal role alongside Varun Dhawan for the first time. The series is to be directed by "Family Man" fame Raj & DK and will be one of the most expensive shows in the country.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ashwatthama suffers 30 crore loss– Casting journey from Vicky, Sara, Samantha, Ranveer, NTR & Yash