Anushka Shetty all set to feature in Ye Maaya Chesave sequel? Find Out

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Gautam Vasudev Menon is looking forward to cast the southern beauty Anushka Shetty as the female lead in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa 2.

The south siren Anushka Shetty who featured in the mega-blockbuster Baahubali will reportedly feature in an upcoming film, which is a sequel to Ye Maaya Chesave. The south director Gautam Vasudev Menon had previously directed Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, which was also released in the Telugu language as Ye Maaya Chesave. The south drama Ye Maaya Chesave featured Venky Mama actor Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni in the lead. The south flick did very well at the box office. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry, that Gautam Vasudev Menon is hoping to make the sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, with Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Gautam Vasudev Menon is looking forward to casting the southern beauty Anushka Shetty as the female lead in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa 2. There is no official announcement made yet about the sequel. But, the fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Anushka Shetty play the female lead in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa 2. Earlier on, the south director Gautam Vasudev Menon had received a lot of appreciation and positive response for the film, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. The film audience has a lot to look forward to in the southern film.

Check out the teaser of Nishabdam:

The stunning actress Anushka Shetty had featured in films like Bhaagamathie, Baahubali, and the upcoming film Nishabdam. As per the latest news reports on the sultry siren, Anushka will be essaying the lead role in the film Nishabdam alongside actor R Madhavan. The actress is essaying a character named Sakshi who is a mute artist.

