Anushka Shetty and her furry baby Dude make for a delightful duo in the latest VIDEO

Anushka Shetty became a household name with the release of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series alongside Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Apart from her on-screen presence, the diva also keeps the fans hooked with her exciting social media updates. Recently, she took to Instagram and dropped an adorable video where her fur baby, Dude is playing with her. The post was captioned with a black heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty recently clocked 17 long years in the entertainment industry. The actress celebrated this huge milestone in her career on the sets of her next with filmmaker Naveen Polishetty. Marking the occasion, the star penned a heartfelt note on Instagram and thanked everyone, who made her journey even more memorable.

Wishing the star, filmmaker Naveen Polishetty wrote on social media, "Bribed @MsAnushkaShetty with cake. "Ee 17 years lo nene best co star anta". Congrats on an awesome journey so far. Our shoot has been going on guys. And it's mad fun ! Malli @UV_Creations router off chese lopala update ichesa #Anushka48 #NaveenPolishetty3 #MaheshP". The cake is seen holded by Naveen and Anushka with the tagline of "17 YRS industry ikkada…"

For those who do not know, Anushka Shetty stepped into acting with the 2005 movie, Super. She shared the screen with Nagarjuna in her debut flick.

Up next, the actress is working with director Mahesh Babu for a yet-to-be-titled drama, which is being backed by UV Creations. Anushka Shetty is associating with UV Creations for the third time after their 2013 film, Mirchi, and the 2018 drama, Bhaagamathie.

