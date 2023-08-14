Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty's Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

The release date of the Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty starrer film, Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty, has been made official. It has been confirmed by the film’s makers with an official teaser that the movie will release next month. Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty is going to be released on September 7 this year.

For the uninitiated, the film was supposed to be released this month. Even though the makers had planned for the film to be released on August 4, it was postponed. The postponement was said to be due to certain pending post-production works. Now, it seems that the remaining works are all completed, as Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty finally have an official release date.

Check out the release announcement video of Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty here:

Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

The makers of Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty are taking a big risk by releasing their film on September 7. On the same day, another highly anticipated film is going to be released as well. The film in question is the Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan.

Even though Jawan is a Hindi movie, its cast consists of many established South Indian actors, and the director is an established filmmaker from the South. Therefore, the buzz for the Atlee-directed film has been enormous. But the decision of the makers of Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty to release their film on the same date as Jawan makes one thing clear: the makers of the Mahesh Babu P directorial are confident in what they have made.

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty come together for the very first time for Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty

There are many reasons why fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty. One significant factor is that, through the film, they will get to witness Anushka on the big screen yet again. The actress is without a doubt one of the most beloved actresses in the South Indian film industry. The actress has proven her caliber time and again by headlining films and making them huge financial successes.

Her presence in Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty has certainly generated massive interest, as has her pairing with Naveen Polishetty. The two make for a great on-screen pair, and if everything goes well, then Telugu cinema will have yet another romantic comedy film to cherish.

