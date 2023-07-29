Anushka Shetty and Naveen's Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty postponed; New release date to be announced soon

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty's upcoming film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty release has been postponed. The film, which was scheduled to release on August 4, got postponed due to post-production work. The makers also shared that a new release date will be announced soon. This news just two weeks before release left fans dejected.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared an official announcement about the release date. They shared a note that read, “As much as we wanted to bring Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty to you on August 4. Due to some delays in the post-production work, we had to postpone the release. We’ll be with unlimited fun and entertainment very soon! New release date and theatrical trailer date announcement soon."

Further, the makers apologized and promised to announce a new release date soon. "We apologize from the bottom of our hearts for this unforeseen delays. We will soon be serving #MissShettyMrPolishetty, a comedic feast, with a side of laughter...Stay tuned for the New release date and trailer."

About Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

In April the teaser was released and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty revolves around two drastically different individuals who come closer, thanks to the situations. The highly anticipated project is helmed by Mahesh Babu P, and produced by the prestigious banner UV Creations. Along with Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, the project features a stellar star cast including senior actors Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, and many others in pivotal roles. Radhan has composed the songs and original score for the project. The songs and original score for the project were composed by Radhan.

