Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham to have a direct OTT release? Find out

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham will be directly released on OTT platform amid lockdown for COVID 19.

In an unbelievable piece of news, South star Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham’s makers are reportedly planning to release the film directly on OTT platform. While there has been no official confirmation on it yet, this news has caught the attention of south cinema fans and now it is widely being shared across all social media platforms. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the highly-anticipated horror thriller’s release was postponed several times.

Jointly produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad, Nishabdham has music by Gopi Sunder, Shaneil Deo is the director of photography and Prawin Pudi is the editor of the film. Neeraja Kona’s costume designs were widely appreciated after the teaser was released. The teaser gave a glimpse of the film, “Everyone is a suspect”. Kill Bill fame Michael Madsen will be seen as a police officer who will be conducting interrogations to solve the mystery behind a murder.

Anushka will be sharing the screen space with actor R Madhavan. Nishabdham marks the second collaboration of the actors. Sundar C’s 2006 Tamil film Rendu was their first film of Anushka and R Madhavan together. Nishabdham will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English. Anushka Shetty will be seen as a hearing and speech impaired artist. This will be Anushka’s first film after her blockbuster Bhaagamathie, and thus expectations are sky-high. Post Nishabdham, it's been speculated that Anushka might play lead role in the sequel of Vetayaadu Vilayaadu directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The duo had earlier collaborated for Ajith Kumar starrer Yennai Arindhaal.

