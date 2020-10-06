Anushka Shetty and Vijay Deverakonda to join hands as lead actors for a new project?

While Vijay Deverakonda recently announced that his next film will be directed by Sukumar, Anushka Shetty said during an interaction that she has signed some new Telugu projects.

It what comes as the most unexpected news, Anushka Shetty is set to join hands with Vijay Deverakonda as the leading lady for his next film. While there are no official confirmations on this report yet, this news is making the rounds on social media. It is to be noted that Vijay Deverakonda recently announced that his next film will be directed by Sukumar. While Anushka had confirmed during a recent event that she has signed as the leading lady for some Telugu films, she did not reveal any more details.

Recently, it was rumoured that Anushka will be the leading lady in Gautham Vasuve Menon’s next project, which will have R Madhavan in a pivotal role. It was rumoured that the film will be a sequel to Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya. Anushka Shetty was last seen in Nishabdham, which had a direct release on OTT platform on Gandhi Jayanti. She confirmed recently that she is not playing any roles in Prabhas’ upcoming film Adi Purush with Om Raut.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh. The film also stars Ananya Panday. It is expected that more details about his next film with Sukumar will be announced soon. He was last seen in World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film also had Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles.

Credits :The Hindustan Times

