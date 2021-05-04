  1. Home
Anushka Shetty asks people to ‘look for positivity’ amidst COVID 19: And we will get through this

Anushka Shetty shares a heartfelt note on Instagram for everyone who is consciously going through the trying times of COVID and how the positivity will help in sailing forward.
COVID 19 caused a wave of harshness in India in relation to human life which was never experienced before. People regardless of who they are pushing their capabilities to help out those in need, strangers, and saving lives. So far the COVID wave in India is strong but not unbeatable and sure enough the wave of over a hundred and twenty crores Indians will emerge victoriously. “It’s been trying times and each one out there are trying to do their best… losses which can never be compensated.”, wrote Anushka Shetty in her emotional and pure Instagram post.

Baahubali actress is not someone very active with her social media footprint but she wrote a long post trying to spread positivity and motivating people into believing that this too shall pass. She wrote, “Let’s us all help each other to navigate through these tough times … please please do follow the protocols .. stay at home … impose self lockdown .. talk to your family and friends .. be in touch …. Not everyone knows how to express what they feel.”  The post was immensely emotional as Anushka expressed some of the most correlatable feelings in COVID. 

Take a look at the post:

She finished the post by expressing, “Let us focus on what can be done at the moment and not drain energy on anything negative .. we together truly can bring forward our strengths of being human and get through this with grace loads of love, and prayers.” Anushka Shetty was last seen in Nishabdham co-starring with R.Madhavan and has not announced her next film yet.

Also Read| Anushka Shetty is shocked & beyond words with Vivek’s demise, Says ‘His talent, smile can never be replaced’

Credits :Anushka Shetty Instagram

